Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2018 --Longnecker & Associates was named one of the Fastest Growing Firms for the second year in a row by ALM's Consulting® magazine. The award establishes global recognition of the industry's top movers and shakers in terms of revenue and growth between 2014 and 2017. Longnecker & Associates qualified for the ranking with a 39% growth.



The Fastest Growing Firms are featured on the November 2018 issue of Consulting® magazine at www.consultingmag.com.



"I am blessed and honored to be part of such an amazing team. Everyone at L&A continues to strive for a spirit of excellence and awards like this are a true testament to their efforts and dedication," says Brent Longnecker, Chairman and CEO of Longnecker & Associates.



"With this type of growth, there's absolutely no doubt these 65 consulting firms are shaking up the industry from the bottom up—with growth comes opportunities— and they are the profession's Fastest Growing Firms for 2018," said Joseph Kornik, Publisher & Editor-in-Chief of Consulting magazine. "This recognition and award—Consulting's Fastest Growing Firms—is aimed squarely at these up-and-coming firms that all too often fly below the radar because they're not the biggest or the best-known firms. We want to shine a light on these firms because they are the future of consulting."



About Longnecker & Associates

Established in 2003, Longnecker & Associates is a nationally recognized strategic compensation advisory and governance consulting firm based in Houston, Texas. Longnecker also has a consulting office in Denver serving Colorado, New Mexico, and Kansas; and a Dallas office serving North Texas, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. The firm's consultants work with public, private and not-for-profit companies on a variety of complex, strategic compensation and governance situations that require real time solutions during during or in anticipation of a change in control, designing incentive plans, SEC compliance for CPAs, and compensation strategies to drive performance. The firm is considered a thought leader on compensation, strategy, and governance issues. L&A's business consultants have been featured on MSNBC, Businessweek, The Wall Street Journal and other national media, as well as speakers for WorldatWork, the Society of Human Resources Management and the American Management Association. For more information, visit the firm's website.



About Consulting® Magazine

Consulting® magazine is the flagship publication of the consulting profession featuring the latest information on consulting careers, thought leadership and corporate strategies. In addition to providing industry insights, Consulting® hosts award dinners as part of our Achievement Awards series—honoring Women Leaders in Consulting, The Top 25 Consultants, The Rising Stars of the Profession, The Best Firms to Work For, and Social & Community Investment. Visit www.consultingmagazine.com for more information.