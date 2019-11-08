Longnecker & Associates Recognized by Consulting® Magazine as One of the Fastest Growing Firms of 2019 for the Third Consecutive Year

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2019 --Houston, Texas — 11-8-2019 — Longnecker & Associates was named one of the Fastest Growing Firms by ALM's Consulting® magazine for the third year in a row. The award is a global recognition of the industry's top movers and shakers in terms of revenue and growth between 2015 and 2018. Longnecker & Associates qualified for the ranking with a 57 percent growth.



"The L&A team continues to excel, grow and perform in an intensely competitive environment" says Brent Longnecker, Chairman & CEO of Longnecker & Associates.



In all, 52 firms qualified for this year's ranking and those firms compiled an average growth rate of 233 percent.



"With this type of growth—an average of 233 percent—there's no doubt these 52 consulting firms are among the fastest growing in the consulting profession. As a result, they are shaking up the industry as growth brings opportunities," said Joseph Kornik, Publisher & Editor-in-Chief of Consulting magazine. "This recognition and award—Consulting's Fastest Growing Firms—is aimed at up-and-coming firms that too often go unrecognized because they are not necessarily the biggest or best-known firms."



The Fastest Growing Firms are featured in the November issue of Consulting magazine at www.consultingmag.com.



About Longnecker & Associates

Established in 2003, Longnecker & Associates is a nationally recognized strategic compensation and governance consulting firm based in Houston, Texas. The firm's consultants work with public, private and not-for-profit companies on a variety of complex, strategic compensation and governance situations that require real time solutions. The firm is considered a thought leader on compensation and governance issues, and its consultants have been featured on MSNBC, Businessweek, The Wall Street Journal and other national media, as well as speakers for WorldatWork, the Society of Human Resources Management and the American Management Association. For more information, visit www.longnecker.com.



About Consulting® Magazine

Consulting® magazine is the flagship publication of the consulting profession featuring the latest information on consulting careers, thought leadership and corporate strategies. In addition to providing industry insights, Consulting® hosts award dinners as part of our Achievement Awards series—honoring Women Leaders in Consulting, The Top 25 Consultants, The Rising Stars of the Profession, The Best Firms to Work For, and The Global Leaders in Consulting. Please visit www.consultingmag.com for more information and follow @Consulting_Mag on Twitter.