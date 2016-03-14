Longtime Landscaping Professionals Publish New Book: Landscapes, Lawns & Lies

Greensboro, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2016 --Authors and landscape experts John Wright, Jr. and Sondra J. Wright announce the release of their new book: Landscapes, Lawns & Lies: How To Avoid Shady Practices that Cost You Time, Money and More. The first of its kind landscaping guide, Landscapes, Lawns & Lies confronts the many preconceptions, deceptions, and misconceptions consumers face in selecting a landscape or lawn care professional.



The Wright's, who own and operate a landscape contracting, management and design build firm, have been working on the project for three years. Landscapes, Lawns & Lies is based on actual concerns they observe within the industry.



"With the return of spring, lawns and wallets are unfortunately vulnerable to attack. Educating consumers helps reduce incidents of costly project glitches, inferior performance, and fraud," said Sondra Wright, Co-Author. "In today's world of scams and scammers, helping property owners and managers assess, avoid, and mitigate wasted costs, time, and resources is a top priority for us."



Landscapes, Lawns & Lies answers the questions of who to hire, what kind of landscaping professional is applicable to the project, potential risks, and how to keep it all within budget. The informative read follows C.D. Guy, the fictitious owner of a sketchy landscaping company, who, through his penchant for shady deals, exposes readers to the realities of landscape jobs gone badly.



"We want this guide to help property owners avoid the many unnecessary and dangerous risks that come with landscape renovations," said Wright. "Too often we've seen projects and DIY attempts end in injury and property destruction."



Landscapes, Lawns & Lies was published in February 2016 and is now available for purchase at major book retailers.



For additional information on Landscapes Lawns & Lies, visit The Book tab at www.jwwright.com.



About the Authors John and Sondra Wright

John and Sondra Wright are landscape professionals in Greensboro, NC. The couple has proudly owned and operated a landscape design, construction and consulting firm since 1996. John is a licensed Landscape Contractor, Master Gardener and Certified Paver Installer. He holds a B.S. in Landscape Architecture from North Carolina A&T State University. Sondra is a licensed Pesticide Applicator and a National Association of Home Builders Certified Aging in Place Specialist. She holds a M.S. in Human Resources from North Carolina A&T State University. Landscapes, Lawns & Lies release commemorates their 20th anniversary in business.



