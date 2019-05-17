Looking Back at 8 Years of AV Voice Changer Software - Diamond's Exclusive Feature, File Morpher

California City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2019 --This May 2019, Audio4fun celebrates the 8-year anniversary of File Morpher, an exclusive feature only found in AV Voice Changer Software Diamond in the entire voice changer market. This feature completes Audio4fun's best-selling software making it the all-in-one voice changer, that not only works for real time communication but also for audio processing and producing. More information about File Morpher can be found at https://www.audio4fun.com/voice-changer.htm



File Morpher was first introduced in 2011, as part of the launch of AV Voice Changer Software Diamond 7.0. With the long history of 8 years in service, File Morpher has already proved to be a great success throughout the years of its service. "As our latest survey results show, 67% of the users voted this feature to be their most favorite," said Peter Nguyen, COO of Audio4fun.



File Morpher was first born with the mission of providing a handy audio file processor to:

- Morph vocal and add effects.

- Process batches of audio files at once.

- Convert between audio formats.



"And then, following this success, we kept improving this feature to be better and better, with many new changes included in the Diamond version 9.5. We promise that there will be even better updates coming soon," continued Peter. The newest upgrade to File Morpher in AV Voice Changer Software Diamond 9.5 includes:

- Configure the tempo (audio speed).

- Configure the original volume (sound power).

- 2 modes: Full Mode and Quick Mode. Quick Mode will conveniently use settings from Full Mode and help users quickly morph audio files without having to adjust settings.



File Morpher does not only complete AV Voice Changer Software Diamond to be the voice mastering tool that can process both real-time voice-changing tasks and audio editing tasks, it is also the key feature that identifies the Diamond version in the voice changer market. With this feature, besides changing voice in real time for fun chats via VoIP programs, users now can use the software to easily make an audio book, do a voice-over, or many other professional audio projects.



After 8 years in business, File Morpher was able to assert its success with AV Voice Changer Software Diamond. This is a perfect tool for the more advanced users to professionally handle audio tasks. New users can download AV Voice Changer Software Diamond 9.5, as well as try out the unique File Morpher at https://www.audio4fun.com/voice-changer.htm