LookingGlass Appraisal Management Expands Management Team

Akron, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2014 --LookingGlass Appraisal Management Company announced today the appointment of Tom Smeader, MAI/SRA, to the LookingGlass management team. “Tom Smeader brings over 35 years of appraisal management experience to our firm,” said Barry Ankney, CEO for LookingGlass Appraisal Management. “He will assume the position of Senior Vice President, Review Management and be responsible for review of commercial appraisals, in addition to assisting in leadership of the LookingGlass commercial appraisal review team.”



Tom is an MAI as well as SRA Member of the Appraisal institute. He earned his BSBA from Florida Atlanic University and his MBA from Ashland University.



About LookingGlass

LookingGlass is a full-service appraisal management company (AMC) offering a hosted appraisal management solution for real estate and mortgage lenders throughout the United States.



“Lenders need an AMC that understands the regulatory oversight and compliance environment,” added Tom Smeader. “The LookingGlass philosophy of streamlining lender operations to lower operational costs gives us a competitive advantage over other nationwide Appraisal Management Companies.”