LoPresti Announces Delivery of It New Piper Turbo Arrow Cowling

Vero Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2007 -- LoPresti Speed Merchants announces that it delivering its new Piper Turbo Arrow Cowling. LoPresti’s new cowling makes use of the new cooling air inlets and a cowl flap to improve engine temperature control.



Typically the cooling air inlets are designed for climb configuration. Designing inlets this way leads to a drag penalty because the inlet size required for the climb is larger than for cruise. The larger the inlet the larger the drag. The pressure drop across the engine can also be modulated by the cowl flap to fit conditions. This provides the pilot with more engine temperature options to fit high temperature conditions or high altitude conditions. There is also less chance of shock cooling the engine in a fast decent. Cylinder head temperatures are also much more uniform. The cowling is constructed from carbon fiber/ fiberglass vinyl ester composite making for a light, stiff, long lasting cowling. The cowling nose bowl is also removable to improve maintainability. The kit lists for $6995 and is complete with cowling, nose bowl, cowl flap, hardware, STC and all necessary documentation. Ready for immediate delivery.



About LoPresti Aviation

With certifications on 228 different models, providing for over 72,000 aircraft, LoPresti is the industry leader in HID lighting for aviation and has installed thousands of aftermarket kits. Roy LoPresti was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laid claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, LoPresti Aviation leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.

