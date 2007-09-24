LoPresti Announces Delivery of the First Five Cirrus Tri Tip HID Landing/Taxi Kit Kits for the SR22 Aircraft

Vero Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2007 -- David and Curt LoPresti smile as the first five Cirrus Tri Tip HID taxi light kits ship. LoPresti’s newest STC, LoPresti Tri Tips triple the landing light output of the SR22 and SR20 aircraft. The TriTips place two high intensity LoPresti Boom Beams at the very periphery of the Cirrus wingtip. The lamps are mounted under a beautiful set of flush bonded lens. The BoomBeams in the tips put out an additional 750,000 lumens to the landing illumination improving the pilot’s visibility during all phases of flight. Greatly improving safety in flight and during ground operations.



As always LoPresti Boom Beams provide the highest quality, longest life products on the market. Cirrus aircraft already ship with Boom Beams on board, these new tips bring the light output to one million lumens. The kit includes wing tips that accept the Boom Beam, wiring harnesses and all necessary hardware, instructions and STC and sells for $5995. Please stop by our booth at NBAA or AOPA.



About LoPresti Aviation

With certifications on 228 different models, providing for over 72,000 aircraft, LoPresti is the industry leader in HID lighting for aviation and has installed thousands of aftermarket kits. Roy LoPresti was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laid claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, LoPresti Aviation leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.

