LoPresti Announces Gen 2 Version of the Bonanza HID Boom Beam Landing Light for the G Model Bonanza

Vero Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2007 -- LoPresti Speed Merchants announces that the Gen 2 version of the LoPresti Boom Beam for the Bonanza is complete and ready for delivery. The Gen 2 version has an improved light mounting bezel has been designed to reduce weight and improve the fit. The new version is a compression molded composite assembly that also simplifies the installation of the Boom Beam. “The Bonanza Boom Beam has always been easy to install with Click Bond Fasteners which are adhesively bonded studs that mount the Boom Beam Ballast. The Lamp assembly simply picks up the same mounting holes as the stock lamp bezel. The entire installation is completed without drilling any holes in the aircraft structure. The installation is simply screwed and bolted into position. Our installation also uses a PAR 46 reflector that is larger that the stock PAR36 lamp. The light output is a direct reflection on the size of the reflector- the bigger the reflector the greater the light output says Curt LoPresti.” The Gen 2 is approved for use in the G model Bonanza. Please stop bye our booth at NBAA and AOPA



About LoPresti Aviation

With certifications on 228 different models, providing for over 72,000 aircraft, LoPresti is the industry leader in HID lighting for aviation and has installed thousands of aftermarket kits. Roy LoPresti was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laid claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, LoPresti Aviation leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.

