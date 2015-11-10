Sebastian, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2015 --LoPresti Aviation, leading provider of aviation performance and efficiency solutions, announces the release of the BoomBeam HID lighting system for Bombardier Learjet.



Curt LoPresti, President of LoPresti Aviation said, "I am very excited about adding the Lear line to our AML STC. The BoomBeam HID system is a offers increased safety and an incredible light range. No other light technology can match this Next Generation of lighting. We have had our landing light system for Learjet 24 - 60 but we are just adding the recognition lights for these aircraft.



"I am also very satisfied with the newest Learjet kit for the Lear 45. We worked with one of our customers in the racing industry to create a system for the taxi lights as well as the landing lights. The light output is SPECTACULAR!"



The Learjet 45 landing, recognition and taxi light system consists of new machined reflectors, cabling, ballasts and hardware that mount in the existing fixtures.



The Learjet 24 - 60 landing light and recognition kit consists of new PAR46 reflectors, cabling, ballasts and hardware that mount in the existing fixtures.



LoPresti Aviation light system upgrades offer unparalleled light performance using the Next Generation of BoomBeam HID lighting.



See us at NBAA 2015 Booth N3411



About LoPresti Aviation

LoPresti Aviation, http://www.LoPrestiAviation.com, is based in Sebastian, Florida is "The Leading Provider of Aviation PERFORMANCE Solutions. LoPresti Aviation has a world-wide reputation for producing high performance and highly efficient aircraft modifications. LoPresti Aviation's current focus is to develop landing and taxi light upgrades for turboprop and jet aircraft.