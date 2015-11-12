Sebastian, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2015 --LoPresti Aviation, leading provider of aviation performance and efficiency solutions, announces the release of the BoomBeam HID light kit for Challenger and CRJ series.



"I have had customers begging for our light system to be available for their aircraft and now at long last, we are ready. The first Challenger that we went after is the Challenger 300. This aircraft has old technology 50 watt HID lights with a less than desirable optics. We have replaced this with our new Dual Multi Light Array powered with our Next Generation BoomBeam HID lighting. We have replaced the old 50 watt units with 170 watt BoomBeam lights AND updated the reflector the current generation optics. The light performance is outstanding." Said David LoPresti, VP LoPresti Aviation.



"The Challenger 600 and CRJ series was a daunting task. This aircraft has AC electric power and that just would not work with our BoomBeam HID lighting." Said Tyler Wheeler, CEO LoPresti Aviation. "We had to come up with new ballast arrangement and a voltage converter to power the light system. Now we have a rock solid taxi and landing light system that greatly improves lighting performance while adding reliability to the aircraft this improved performance also increases safety. Being able to see at night on taxi ways or runways is a very basic safety concern."



The Challenger 300 light system comes complete with dual light arrays, cabling, ballast packs and mounting hardware.



The Challenger 600's and CRJ series includes new light housings, cabling, voltage converters, ballast packs and mounting hardware.



See us at NBAA 2015 booth N3411



