LoPresti Announces New BoomBeam HID Lighting for Custom Built Aircraft. First kits for RV10, and RV7 Available Now

LoPresti was the first to bring HID lighting to general aviation with its BoomBeam product. Currently, LoPresti is the OEM landing light provider for Hawker Beechcraft, Cirrus and Adam, etc. With 240 approvals on aftermarket aircraft, it has set the standard for the industry.



The BoomBeam lighting kits the RV10/RV7 are 50 watt units that push out 1 MILLION lumens. This combines provides outstanding landing and taxi visibility with improved conspicuity for advanced safety.



“SkyStruck Enterprizes” has been selected as our distributor of HID lighting, KnotWax, Hubba Caps, and other exciting products to the Custom Built market.” Says Curt LoPresti, President of LoPresti SpeedMerchants.



“Working in the Custom Built market seemed a natural for LoPresti. Custom Built is where all the exciting innovation in general aviation takes place. “ LoPresti said, “Custom Built planes progress much faster than production OEM airplanes. Working with this new immerging market gives us a perfect opportunity to be on the cutting edge with groundbreaking products.”



“This group of pilots knows what they want: A high standard of quality with no-nonsense functionality. LoPresti provides this advantage.”



Technical Specification

1. Two 50Watt HID lighting systems

2. Kit includes mounting hardware to easily attach the lighting kits to the stock RV10 wing tips

3. Light mounting is easily adjustable

4. Custom designed optics provide outstanding lighting for take off, taxi and improved conspicuity

5. One of the best safety features available for the RV series of aircraft

6. Kit includes:



Template

Mounting brackets

Hardware

Reflectors

Wiring ballast

Lamps (2)

Klick Bonds

Installation drawings

Aiming hardware



About LoPresti Aviation

With certifications on 228 different models, providing for over 72,000 aircraft, LoPresti is the industry leader in HID lighting for aviation and has installed thousands of aftermarket kits. Roy LoPresti was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laid claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, LoPresti Aviation leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.

