LoPresti Announces Winner of Free BoomBeam in Time for NBAA and AOPA

Vero Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2007 -- Steven Pate of El Paso Texas is won the Free BoomBeam prize. Congratulations Steven! The BoomBeam prize is awarded by a random drawing of registered LoPresti newsletter recipients. To register go to http://www.SpeedMods.com and click on the registration button on the left side.



Steve started flying in 1970 and over the years has advanced to a commercial certificate with SMELS/Glider/Instrument airplane private privileges for helicopters and is a CFI/MEI/CFII, as well as flying as a Mission Pilot for the Civil Air Patrol.



His current airplane is a 1978 Arrow III that he has been gradually upgrading with new avionics and airframe modifications including our Speed Spats. “I was very impressed with the looks, engineering and performance of the SPATS and even more important than the airframe mods is the ability to see and be seen, " said Steve, "the new BoomBeam will certainly make a great contribution to that end. I really wanted the BoomBeam but I just kept putting off making the purchase but now I have my eye on the LoPresti Cowling."



Our Boom Beam HID lighting systems improve lighting in most cases by more than 500% and consists of a power supply, shielded high voltage wire harness, plug in HID lamp, mounting hardware, and your choice of lens reflector assemblies.



For our round reflectors we have Landing, Taxi and Intermediate beam widths. The Landing beam has an exceedingly long range and is a 10 degree circle, (stock sealed beams are generally 10 wide by 5 high), the Taxi beam will flood the immediate area and is 55 degrees wide by 25 high, and the Intermediate also has a very long range but has the advantage of a much larger “foot print” on the runway, (our recommended light for single HID systems) and is a 17 degree circle. We also have rectangular reflectors for wing tip applications.



These systems are available in 14 and 28 volt certified versions with pricing from $948. Non certified systems from $449.



To make installation as fast and as simple as possible we furnish “ClickBond” fasteners that glue in place and hold our power supply and wire harness. Virtually the entire installation can be accomplished by gluing, crimping and tie wrapping.



About LoPresti Aviation

With certifications on 228 different models, providing for over 72,000 aircraft, LoPresti is the industry leader in HID lighting for aviation and has installed thousands of aftermarket kits. Roy LoPresti was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laid claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, LoPresti Aviation leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.

