Sebastian, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2015 --LoPresti Aviation is set to announce many new products at this years NBAA convention in Las Vegas. The LoPresti team will be located at booth N3411.



"We are very excited to be exhibiting at NBAA this year." Said David LoPresti, VP Sales for LoPresti Aviation. "We will be rolling out new products for Challenger 600's, Challenger 300, Gulfstream, Learjet, Falcon, Citation Mustang, Citation CJ, Premier Jet, Cirrus, CASA, Twin Otter, .... the list is just to long to list. We have doubled the size of our booth and doubled the number of personnel that we will have on staff. This is going to be a very exciting event!"



Tyler Wheeler, CEO says, "We have always done well at NBAA, but we have never had this wide spread of new products to bring to market in any of our previous years. The growth of our business this year has been more than satisfying. We have even more expansion and will add more models in the coming year."



For NBAA LoPresti Aviation is marketing their BoomBeam HID landing, taxi and recognition lighting product line. The BoomBeam HID are the worlds brightest and most efficient aviation lights.



About LoPresti Aviation

LoPresti Aviation, http://www.LoPrestiAviation.com, is based in Sebastian, Florida is "The Leading Provider of Aviation PERFORMANCE Solutions. LoPresti Aviation has a world-wide reputation for producing high performance and highly efficient aircraft modifications. LoPresti Aviation's current focus is to develop landing and taxi light upgrades for turboprop and jet aircraft.