LoPresti Aviation Awarded Supplemental Type Certificate for BoomBeams on Citation 680 & 750

LoPresti Aviation is pleased to announce the FAA has granted a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the BoomBeam™ High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Systems for the Cessna Citation 680 and 750.



“We are very excited to have our next generation taxi and landing light systems available for nearly the entire Citation line,” remarked Curt LoPresti, President of LoPresti Aviation.” By collaborating with corporate flight departments and by utilizing engineering technology that is designed to meet the specific needs of flight crews, we have successfully created optimal lighting for safe and reliable operation.”



HID technology generates an extremely powerful light source by passing electricity through a specialized lamp containing pressurized xenon gas. The result is an intense light, mimicking the color of natural sunlight. This type of system is commonly utilized for research and industry to simulate sunlight. The pressurized HID lamps are sealed, making them waterproof, weatherproof, shock resistant and highly durable.



The HID technology is very energy efficient, consuming only a fraction of power, in comparison to fluorescent and incandescent lights. In addition, they produce less heat, as more of their energy is converted to visible light rather than heat.



LoPresti engineers maximize this technology by designing aviation-specific reflectors for best overall illumination. Chief Engineer John Wertz explains: “Essentially, we manipulate the light to reduce wasteful dissipation and design beam patterns to improve illumination direction and concentration specifically to meet the needs of the flight crew. As a result, the light pattern is more intense and is longer reaching than other aviation lights”.



About LoPresti Aviation

LoPresti Aviation is a family owned and operated company specializing in aircraft modifications. They engineer, design, and manufacture product from their headquarters in Florida. LoPresti has been awarded hundreds of supplemental type certificates for increasing speed, efficiency, and lighting.