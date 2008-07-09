LoPresti Aviation Is at Arlington Fly-In July 9-13

Vero Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2008 -- The newest division brings our expertise to the light sport aircraft enthusiast and to all those who love aviation....engineered performance accessories for you and your plane to wear or experience.



The Arlington Fly-In is the first LoPresti venue with SkyStuck is the main focus of our exhibit. Please come by and meet Tracy Horn, our SkyStruck Queen, and learn about the new innovations on the horizon from SkyStruck.



What's on special?

50% off of clearance SkyStruck BoomBeams at this show! Last month these lights were selling at $499, get them now at $250!



SpeedCoat the newest paint protection treatment from LoPresti not only protects and shines but it will gain you knots. Special show pricing available at our booth.



What's new? Got one of those small 2 inch lights in your airplane? This is your plug and play answer.



Do you already have a MF-16 or 2 inch Halogen and don’t want to change your light mount? LoPresti SkyStruck has you covered. Announcing our newest BoomBeam light. The Mini 40 watt BoomBeam HID. Twice the output on less than ½ the amperage of the common MF-16 Halogen used on Van’s and other aircraft. This is the most exciting advance in our SkyStruck product line this year.



New higher output 55-S BoomBeams for non-FAA certified aircraft. More output on the same amperage. This is the brightest BoomBeam we have ever offered and we have great pricing on these NEW 55-S kits. High price of flying got you down? LoPresti SkyStruck has lowered the price of these new 55-S BoomBeam HID light kits from $499 each down to $299!! That is a 40% price reduction.



About LoPresti Aviation

With certifications on 228 different models, providing for over 72,000 aircraft, LoPresti is the industry leader in HID lighting for aviation and has installed thousands of aftermarket kits. Roy LoPresti was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laid claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, LoPresti Aviation leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.

