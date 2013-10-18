Sebastian, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2013 --LoPresti BoomBeam HID lights improve range and increase safety. Recently a customer had this to say about his BoomBeam HID lights.



Dear Curt LoPresti,



In early mid September of this year we were executing an early evening arrival with our brand new Citation Excel S Plus at Wings Field in Pennsylvania. It was just after dusk, very dark, with clear visibility. As we approached visually to runway 24 during our flair just over the numbers, our landing lights shined upon four deer about 1000 feet down the runway staring back at us! We were able execute a go around safely, asked for the FBO to chase the deer off the runway and come back around for a safe landing.



We had just completed the upgrade to the new LoPresti lighting system and I can say without a doubt that with the original lighting system we would have been on the ground with speed brakes out and no choice but to hit the deer.



We are a firm believer in this lighting system as a great safety tool on our aircraft, such a believer that I installed them on my personal Cessna 180.



Thank you LoPresti for saving us from a very unfortunate situation.



Glenn Bjorkman

Director of Operations

Airway Charter Services