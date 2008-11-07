LoPresti Exhibits New Innovations at AOPA Expo 2008

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2008 -- LoPresti makes a wide range of VERY cool products. Products that (among other things) increase speed, save fuel and light up the sky. But what do you do for an encore when you already make the number one product in your field? When every new Cirrus since 2004 has been sold with the best landing light in aviation. The LoPresti BoomBeam™.



When your product has become the very definition of setting the bar really, really high?



You raise the bar.



The new X2 BoomBeam™ from LoPresti produces 300% more light on the same electrical load and is half the weight. No Kidding... This is worth repeating...



• THREE times the light

• HALF the weight

• No increase in electrical requirements



“Back in 1997 when my brother David first proposed that we design and market this technology I thought ‘who the heck would buy a high tech light? ' The old ones are cheap and easy to change. But my father and brother pushed to develop this technology. I was flat wrong. Everyone needs a better safer more cost effective light. And now we are the market leader in this technology," said Curt LoPresti, President LoPresti Aviation.



For more than 7 years Cirrus Design has made LoPresti the standard premier light for their aircraft, adding to its safety record. The latest innovation, BoomBeam X2, adds significantly to the range and safety zone of this already industry leading light. Now with the X2 System you can see obstacles at a much longer range allowing you to avoid hazards and increase your comfort level in poorly lit environments.



SO, Is that enough improvement? Heck no. The X2 system is tunable. Every pilot and aircraft is different and now you can tune your X2 light to your Cirrus’s specific desires. The X2 System allows for ground “tuning” of your landing light. A wide beam is best for most Cirrus’ and has longer range then the stock “Legacy BoomBeam”. A tighter beam with substantially longer range is available for aircraft with LoPresti TriTips or Cirrus tip lights with a simple adjustment.



What do LoPresti BoomBeam X2 owners say about this new light?



“I HIGHLY recommend the X2 Boom Beam and I am happy to do business with LoPresti in the future. Two thumbs up on Customer Service!” - Todd Gardner



“Well I finally had a chance to use my recently installed LoPresti X2 Boom Beam landing light and I'm happy to report that it's GREAT! …. This light is a marked improvement over the landing light our plane comes with from the factory. … This new landing light does a much better job of lighting up the runway which gives me better depth perception and I can see the runway. I turn the runway lights down low (if not off) when I'm on short final. The new LoPresti light shined brightly and also allows you to see any wildlife further down the runway; a problem here in Wisconsin. Now it's not like the dual headlights on your car, but again it's a substantial improvement.” - Brian P. Johnson



“I too purchased an X2 Boom Beam from LoPresti. The installation instructions were straightforward (including pictures) and it took me about 20 minutes from beginning to end to make the swap. Anyone who owns a screwdriver should to remove the old light and install the new one. I had the opportunity to try it out one night last week and what a difference! I could easily see at least twice as far down the runway. In addition, the peripheral areas seemed to me to be lit just as well as with the old bulb.” - Jim Warren



LoPresti BoomBeam X2 light is on display at our booth 1137 at AOPA Expo and is available through the LoPresti Partner Network.



About LoPresti Aviation

With certifications on 228 different models, providing for over 72,000 aircraft, LoPresti is the industry leader in HID lighting for aviation and has installed thousands of aftermarket kits. Roy LoPresti was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laid claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, LoPresti Aviation leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.

