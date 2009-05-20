LoPresti First Saturday Benefit the Friends of Sebastian River With Guest Speaker Scott Smith from Aspen Avionics

Vero Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2009 -- LoPresti Aviation will host another in their series of "First Saturday" events in the LoPresti/Vero Beach Avionics hangar on the north ramp of the Vero Beach airport on June 6th starting at 9 am.



LoPresti First Saturday is about connecting aviation to modern America.

As a boy, Roy LoPresti hung around airports and airplanes every chance he got. However, what was possible and even common 60 years ago, is neither today. Roy bemoaned the loss of innocence and the lack of places for kids and pilots to meet. So we opened "LeRoy's Cafe" as a place for pilots and the community to "Hang Out". Later we added First Saturday to formally bring the two together once a month with a full breakfast, an interesting topic and a guest speaker. Any proceeds we generate goes to a charity or a worthy cause. In this way we get to give back to the community and provide a place for pilots to gather. Best of all we get to do what Roy wanted most...to share the dream of flight.



The speaker Scott Smith, Area Sales Manager for Aspen Avionics will discuss the advantages of "Flying the Aspen Display" at the LoPresti First Saturday flyin at Vero Beach on June 6th, 2009.



Aspen Avionics specializes in bringing the most advanced technology and capability from the commercial and business aviation markets into General Aviation cockpits—and budgets. Our products increase situational awareness and reduce pilot workload, making it even easier and safer to fly in both VFR and IFR conditions. The way we look at it, getting the latest avionics technology shouldn’t always mean spending a lot of money—on equipment or installation. At Aspen Avionics, we design products to be affordable, easy to install, and easy to own.



Flying Magazine Reviews the EFD1000 PFD



“It’s clear that Aspen was setting the bar high when it set out to certify the EFD1000 and to make it fly in hundreds of airplanes. From our perspective, the company didn’t just succeed at this ambitious goal; it knocked it out of the park.”



Flying’s Robert Goyer reviewed the EFD1000 Primary Flight Display for the May, 2009 issue, and was clearly impressed with the product and its features. Check out his article on the Flying Magazine Website.



The Charity

Friends of the Sebastian River - Friends of the Sebastian River are about protecting the environment of the Sebastian River and its tributaries.



Our Mission

The mission of the Friends of St. Sebastian River is to maintain and improve the health and beauty of the St. Sebastian River and its watershed.



Who Are We?

The Friends of St. Sebastian River is a 501(c)3, non-profit organization, governed by an independent Board of Directors elected by the general membership.



The following are the goals of the organization, as established by our Articles of Incorporation and the Board:



To promote and protect the environment and recreational opportunities of the St. Sebastian River and tributaries.

To promote public education and awareness . . . and encourage an attitude of conservation.

To protect wildlife . . . and support effective manatee protection.

To improve water quality, working to eliminate point and non-point sources of pollution . . . and stormwater runoff.

To promote safe boating practices . . . and compatible uses.

To support the restoration and preservation of the St. Sebastian River and tributaries to their natural state.

To participate and cooperate with agencies and organizations protecting the St. Sebastian River basin through such programs as the Surface Water Improvement and Management (SWIM), Florida Yards and Neighborhoods (FYN) and the Marine Resources Council (MRC).



About LoPresti Aviation

With certifications on 228 different models, providing for over 72,000 aircraft, LoPresti is the industry leader in HID lighting for aviation and has installed thousands of aftermarket kits. Roy LoPresti was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laid claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, LoPresti Aviation leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.

