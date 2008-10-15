LoPresti First Saturday is on November 1st and features Amy Laboda.

Vero Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2008 -- LoPresti First Saturday event on November 1st, will host Amy Laboda presenting “Build an airplane without losing your spouse and family in the process!” This is a humorous look at this four-year adventure that Amy and her husband undertook to build their RV10. As editor of Aviation for Women Magazine, her outlook on this new emerging market of kit planes is recounted in her endearing stories of her experience.



So you are thinking of building an airplane--congratulations! I have only one question for you (and I'm sure your husband or wife has already asked) Exactly when are you planning on working this aircraft construction program into your busy schedule Have you figured out what activities you are going to give up so that you can build (and don't say family outings, kid's baseball games or holiday dinners!).



Come hear how many happy families have managed to work an aircraft construction project into their lives, and how to avoid aviation induced divorce syndrome. There are ways to get your family as excited as you are about your new creation--and even whet their appetite for building and flying.



Amy Laboda has enabled, observed, and occasionally assisted, as her husband built two kit planes in the past 17 years, and they've raised two children in the process. A pilot, flight instructor and FAA FAAST Team Safety volunteer, Laboda's peculiar perspective is humorous and enlightening. They didn't call her the Dr. Ruth of Oshkosh for nothing!



Join us at 9 a.m. for our charity breakfast to benefit one of Amy’s favorite charities BuildAPlane. Presentation will begin at 1000 a.m. and wrap up about 1130. LoPresti will be serving up a delicious fresh cooked breakfast of eggs, muffins, blueberry pancakes and coffee. Airplanes will be on display in the LoPresti Hangar.



Please join us in support of Amy’s favorite charity. BuildAPlane is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting aviation and aerospace by giving young people the opportunity to build real airplanes. They partners with aviation groups to make aviation an attainable career. For more information on their cause http://www.BuildAPlane.org



The First Saturday Event is located at LoPresti Hangar, Vero Beach Airport’s North Ramp. 2620 Airport North Drive. Call for information or RSVP Mimi Erskine, 772-562-4757.



