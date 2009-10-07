LoPresti First Saturday on November 7th, Will Be Host Glenn Curtis

Sebastian, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2009 -- First Saturday Fly-in Event will be held Saturday, November 7th at our new facility in Sebastian. LoPresti Aviation will guest host speaker local resident Glenn Curtis. Many of you know him as Doctor Glenn of the Love Doctors radio show. What many may not know is that the Love Doctors Charities is a cornerstone element of the Love Doctors show. The charities have raised well over a million dollars that has been spent on good works in our local community.



The full breakfast buffet begins at 8:15 am with steaming hot cups of coffee and everything from pancakes, eggs, & bacon to fresh fruits and delicious muffins. Breakfast is followed by Glenn’s presentation at 10-11:30 a.m. This month's event will benefit Glenn’s personal charity choice, The Love Doctors Charities. (A $5 donation is requested)



In addition to the annual toy distribution, the charity provides a wide range of community assistance throughout the Treasure Coast. This year the charity has helped a family that lost everything in a fire, offered rent assistance to a single mother, sponsored two high school air force cadets, aided a senior citizen battling cancer giving area teachers school supplies and annually sends several kids to diabetes camp.



Come to First Saturday and hear the great stories and behind the scenes laughter that happens on the Love Doctors show. Glenn has great stories that could not be shared live and if you have never been to a Love Doctors event you are in for a real treat. Woven into this tapestry of joviality will be stories of the stewardship and giving that has made the Love Doctors a force to be reckoned with not just in radio, but in our community at large.



Doctor Glenn got the "bug" for radio in 1976 & 1977 while he was a junior and senior at Vero Beach High School. He took broadcasting classes and spent lunch hour as a d.j. on the school radio station. After high school, he attended broadcasting school in Sarasota, and returned to the Treasure Coast to work at WTTB, WFTP, WSTU and WAVW (Wave Country 92.7) While at WAVW, Glenn met Rich Dickerson and teamed up to form "The Love Doctors". From there the team went to WKGR (The Gater) and on to WZZR, where we have been since 1991. A few years later, we formed Love Doctors Charities to help residents of the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches.



The Love Doctors Charities has raised more than $1,249,000 and the 2008 annual Xmas toy drive raised $250,000 dollars and provided toys to over 9,000 area children.



About LoPresti Aviation

With certifications on 228 different models, providing for over 72,000 aircraft, LoPresti is the industry leader in HID lighting for aviation and has installed thousands of aftermarket kits. Roy LoPresti was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laid claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, LoPresti Aviation leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.



