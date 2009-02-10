LoPresti First Saturday to Benefit Boy Scouts of America Features Wilco Film's - A Pilot's Story

Vero Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2009 -- LoPresti Aviation will host another in their series of "First Saturday" events in the LoPresti hangar on the north ramp of the Vero Beach airport on March 7th starting at 9 am.



LoPresti First Saturday is about connecting aviation to modern America.



The founder of the company, Roy LoPresti, had a life long love of aviation. As a boy of 5 he announced to his parents, he was going to "design airplanes". A bold statement from the son of poor first generation immigrants. But sure enough, he entered NYU at 16 and graduated at 19 with a degree in aviation engineering.



As a boy, Roy hung around airports and airplanes every chance he got. However, what was possible and even common 60 years ago, is neither today. Roy bemoaned the loss of innocence and the lack of places for kids and pilots to meet. So we opened "LeRoy's Cafe" as a place for pilots and the community to "Hang Out". Later we added First Saturday to formally bring the two together once a month with a full breakfast, an interesting topic and a guest speaker. Any proceeds we generate goes to a charity or a worthy cause. In this way we get to give back to the community and provide a place for pilots to gather. Best of all we get to do what Roy wanted most...to share the dream of flight.



The Speaker. The March "First Saturday" event will feature Wilco films. "When I saw the trailer for A Pilot's Story I immediately thought that these guys would be great as First Saturday speakers. The tone of this film matches our First Saturday events, connecting aviation and airports to our local community. The imagery of the film was great and after meeting Will Hawkins and Rico Sharqawi on I just knew that these guys could tell a great story." said David LoPresti.



"When David LoPresti called to ask if we would consider being part of the LoPresti First Saturday event I was really pleased. We just love to share the love of flying and to promote our new film." Said Will Hawkins.



The Charity

The speakers will be proceeded by a full breakfast benefit for the Boy Scouts of America, Indian River District. The scouts will also serve and will have displays of Scouting Skills.



The Indian River District of the Boy Scouts of America is made up of more than 200 volunteers who operate 30 Scouting Units that provide programs for almost 1,000 youth. These units are Cub Scout Packs, Boy Scout Troops, coed Venture Crews and two Sea Scout Ships. The ages of the youth range from 7 years old to 18 years old for Cubs and Scouts and to 21 years old for Venture and Sea Scouts.



The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to help build Character, Citizenship, and Physical and Mental Fitness in young people. All programs are age appropriate.



The Indian River District of the Boy Scouts of America is a part of the Gulf Stream Council that conducts all Scouting activities from Boca Raton to Sebastian and out around Lake Okeechobee and includes Okeechobee, Clewiston and Belle Glade. The Indian River District covers all of Indian River County.



"This will be a great opportunity for the community to see Boy Scouting skills and have a fantastic breakfast at a great price. A Scout is thrifty." said Brenda Carley, District Executive. "This is a great example of how a local business can support Scouting or any charity while introducing youth to the wider community."



About LoPresti Aviation

With certifications on 228 different models, providing for over 72,000 aircraft, LoPresti is the industry leader in HID lighting for aviation and has installed thousands of aftermarket kits. Roy LoPresti was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laid claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, LoPresti Aviation leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.

