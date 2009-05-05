LoPresti Innovation In Aviation Award winner for 2009 is Bede Corp

Sebastian, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2009 -- LoPresti Aviation is best known as an engineering innovation company. Our founder Roy LoPresti was well known for pushing the envelope of performance. He was responsible for an incredible string of successful aviation designs. The Grumman Tiger, Cheetah and Cougar; the Mooney 201,232,252 and 301 all bear his signature. Not to mention the Lunar Lander and of course the LoPresti Fury. It is that legacy that has fueled LoPresti Aviation to create and hold more STC's than any other aviation modification company in the world.



We treasure and guard that reputation by our constant attention to new technologies and appreciation of creative thinking.



It is that attention and appreciation which has led us to the General Aviation community itself is a prolific source of great ideas.



In Roy LoPresti's name and in his memory the LoPresti family has created a yearly award to recognize those ideas, which truly and profoundly innovate General Aviation. The Roy LoPresti "Innovation in Aviation Award."



Each year, one great idea, one innovative design will win this award and be recognized as an innovator.



A panel of 5-7 judges review submissions and ultimately decide on the winner. These judges are drawn from Aviation engineering, business, finance and marketing.



The winning innovator receives an Award designed and constructed by the late Roy LoPresti to keep and care for one year. That winner then joins the Judges for the same term (1 year) to review the ideas of fellow innovators. Finally, LoPresti will offer the winner assistance in developing the concept and productizing their idea.



In the first expression of the LoPresti Innovation In Aviation winner DeltaHawk has been working with LoPresti to bring their product to a wider market. In this next year you will see their engine gain certification and we will work with them to create STC's for the burgeoning Diesel market.



We are delighted to announce that the second winner of The Roy LoPresti Prize for Innovation in Aviation is Bede Inc. for their SpeedTrac wheelpants. LoPresti Aviation is delighted to announce that this wonderful idea has been productized and will be available this year at Oshkosh for the RV7 and RV10 aircraft.



LoPresti already scours the aviation world for new ideas. To aid in that effort we are including in our process a web site for the submission and protection of those ideas.



About LoPresti Aviation

With certifications on 228 different models, providing for over 72,000 aircraft, LoPresti is the industry leader in HID lighting for aviation and has installed thousands of aftermarket kits. Roy LoPresti was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laid claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, LoPresti Aviation leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.

