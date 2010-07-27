LoPresti Releases An Upgrade For It's Hawker Fleet of BoomBeam HID Kits

Sebastian, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2010 -- LoPresti Aviation has done it again. LoPresti now has an X2 upgrade kit available for Hawker aircraft that have previously installed BoomBeam HID. According to David LoPresti, Marketing Director, "The original BoomBeam kit improved lighting for the Hawker so much that we are on the majority of the fleet. With the release of the X2 Kit we have really upped the ante. The original BoomBeam was a quantum leap in output, now the X2 is 50% brighter than the original."



Customer feedback is always the best source for proof or disproof your product's acceptance. At LoPresti Aviation, engineers set out to increase exterior lighting on the Hawker 800 series. Judging from the customer feedback, the product continues to exceeded all expectations.



Mark Jones, Director of Maintenance for Cozzens and Cudahy Air, found out first-hand how impressive the LoPresti X2 BoomBeam Lighting upgrade is for the Hawker 800s.

"I have to say this about the LoPresti BoomBeam HID light system for the HS125: They work great. Our Company was one of the first to try the original and now with the X2 System, all that needs to be said is WOW. Both sides were installed in one day. The output of the lights is at least 50% brighter than the original BoomBeam kit and that kit was a giant improvement over the standard factory light."



"The units have all the harness made up and the instructions are easily followed for the installation process. This product produces no heat. So, in the past years we have never had to replace a lens due to heat issues. This was a common occurrence with the original factory lights on the Hawker. The BoomBeam lights are reliable and we have not had a failure since the original installation."



"Since I am a Crew Member and Technician, I see the BoomBeam Mod from both sides. They succeed in all areas: Reliability, Maintainability and (most of all) Cost Effectiveness. Each time a light is replaced the Wing Lens must be removed and resealed - this is downtime and the BoomBeams have eliminated this issue," reported Mark.



Mark Jones is the Director of Maintenance on the Hawker 800XP operated by Cozzens and Cudahy Air, working on this type of aircraft for 20+years. He also crews the same aircraft, operated worldwide. A member of the National Business Aircraft Association Hawker Technical Committee, he has earned the Master Technician on the Hawker 800XP and the Master Technician with the Management Endorsement from Flight Safety. Mark also holds a Current Flight Safety Pro Card as Pilot in Command on the Hawker 800XP, with 5000 hours operational experience as a pilot on the Hawker Series Aircraft.



Company Profile

LeRoy LoPresti, world renown for speed and performance, designed and built the LoPresti Fury. For more than three decades, he has been the reigning prince of light aircraft design. LeRoy designed the FURY with cutting edge technology, the eye of an artisan and the soul of a fighter pilot. His sons continue his legacy and the brand LoPresti is known as the worlds leading provider of aviation PERFORMANCE solutions.



The LoPresti family has been in business in Indian River County, Florida since 1987 and have been in their new headquarters in Sebastian, FL since 2009. In addition to the Fury aircraft, the family has a variety of high performance STC's for aircraft including, Hawker jets, Bell helicopters, Mooney, Grumman and Piper piston and turbine aircraft. Their designs and manufactured modifications dramatically improve the safety, performance and efficiency of all types of aircraft. Modifications include cowlings, lighting and paint and surface protection.



Curt LoPresti President of LoPresti Aviation continues the family tradition with dozens of Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs), Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), Patents and Copyrights. LoPresti leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.



