LoPresti SpeedMerchants receives FAA Certification on HID BoomBean Lights for Cessna 182

Vero Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2007 -- LoPresti SpeedMerchant is pleased to annouce another FAA approval to its list of over 240 HID BoomBeam Light certifications. This certification applies to the Cessna 182S, 182T and T182T. The product will greatly enhance the visibility and conspicuity for this ideal aircraft. The system is comprised of one wing taxi light and one wing landing light. This additional STC is in keeping with LoPresti's intitiative to make these brilliant lighting systems avaiable to all aircraft. More light means more safety.



LoPresti was the first to bring HID lighting to general aviation with its BoomBeam product. Currently, LoPresti is the OEM landing light provider for Hawker Beechcraft, Cirrus and Adam, etc.



About LoPresti Aviation

With certifications on 228 different models, providing for over 72,000 aircraft, LoPresti is the industry leader in HID lighting for aviation and has installed thousands of aftermarket kits. Roy LoPresti was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laid claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, LoPresti Aviation leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.

