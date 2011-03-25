LoPresti to Debut a Host of New Performance Products at Sun N Fun

Sebastian, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2011 -- "We've been very buttoned up this winter," said LoPresti Aviation CEO Rj Siegel, "quietly working on new technologies for CIRRUS and CESSNA. Now it's time to open up and showcase what we've done."



Rj Siegel's product push actually comes from the customer. He continually polls them for their input. "We have six new performance products for Cirrus owners and a dynamite new cowl for Cardinal owners. All these products will be on display in the LoPresti Sun N Fun booth (32, 43) for further customer comments.



LoPresti is never 100% satisfied with anything they make. Their "culture" is one of constant improvement. "In that regard, we've redesigned our best selling Cirrus "IceSkatesTM” for even more speed, better brake cooling, and an enlarged access door. It's already the number one sought after accessory by Cirrus owners," said Siegel. "But we couldn't leave it alone. For us, performance is a moving target. Get better or get left behind. We don't ever intend to be left behind," Siegel said, smiling.



Other new designs include their TriTips for Cirrus SR20’s, drag reduction flap hinge covers, reworked factory wheelpants (named “CoolSkates™”), and a production cowl for the DeltaHawk Diesel/Cirrus. Cardinal owners have had a strong hand in the design of a new Cardinal Cowl and Cessna lighting system “nicknamed” Dolly Parton, that will debut at the show. Visit the LoPresti booths 32 and 43 at SunNFun 2011.



Curt LoPresti, President of LoPresti Aviation, continues the family tradition with dozens of Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs), Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), Patents and Copyrights. LoPresti leads the way in performance and innovation, time and again. Their products always cause pilots to stop, steal a second glance and utter a cool deliberate “Wow….”.



Company Profile

LeRoy LoPresti, world renown for speed and performance, designed and built the LoPresti Fury. For more than three decades, he has been the reigning prince of light aircraft design. LeRoy designed the FURY with cutting edge technology, the eye of an artisan and the soul of a fighter pilot. His sons continue his legacy and the brand LoPresti is known as the worlds leading provider of aviation PERFORMANCE solutions.



In addition to the Fury aircraft, the family has a variety of high performance STC's for aircraft including, Hawker jets, Bell helicopters, Mooney, Grumman and Piper piston and turbine aircraft. Their designs and manufactured modifications dramatically improve the safety, performance and efficiency of all types of aircraft. Modifications include cowlings, lighting and paint and surface protection.



