Lori Weston, Intermountain Park City Hospital, Honored with Leadership Award from Utah Business

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2021 --Lori Weston, Intermountain Park City Hospital administrator, is one of several business leaders to receive an award from Utah Business magazine as part of the publication's 2021 CEO of the Year awards.



The annual awards program honors senior leaders from across the state who have demonstrated incredible impacts on their organizations and communities.



"Lori's decisive, unifying leadership at Park City Hospital, particularly in the face of Summit County's early coronavirus battles, was and continues to be exemplary," said Rob Allen, Intermountain's senior vice president and chief operating officer.



"She worked with the hospital's clinical leaders to determine best practices to keep hospital patients, caregivers, and the community safe."



Allen praises Weston's work in sharing early lessons with the leadership of other Intermountain hospitals, and continuing to work with Summit County community leaders to keep them informed.



Weston has been with Intermountain Healthcare since 2001, and has served as administrator at Intermountain Park City Hospital since 2018.



When asked about what she looks forward to in 2021, Weston said, "My focus in 2021 is to continue to focus on bending the curve here in Summit County by administering vaccinations to as many as possible while helping our caregivers and community heal from the pandemic. Everyone is tired, and ready for a new normal. My job is to make sure we have the mental and physical resources available to support the community and caregiver needs."



All executives receiving awards were featured in the March print and digital editions of Utah Business magazine and honored by Utah Business. A full list of award recipients can be found here.



