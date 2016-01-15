Los Amigos Invisibles, Nortec Collective Presents: Bostich + Fussible and Palenke Soultribe, 3 More Great Latino Rock Bands Performing at Rock Fiesta

Quartzsite, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2016 --CAIFANES, CAFÉ TACVBA, MALDITA VECINDAD, EL TRI, MOLOTOV, PXNDX, KINKY, PANTEÓN ROCOCÓ, OZOMATLI, LOS AMIGOS INVISIBLES, DIVISIÓN MINÚSCULA, NORTEC COLLECTIVE PRESENTS: BOSTICH + FUSSIBLE, SILVERIO, FINDE, SIDDHARTHA, MEXICAN DUBWISER, S7N, PALENKE SOULTRIBE and METALACHI, are performing at Rock Fiesta, the Spectacular 2 Day Campout Latino Rock Festival, coming to Quartzsite, Arizona on March 18 & 19, 2016.



LOS AMIGOS INVISIBLES is a Venezuelan band that plays a blend of disco, acid jazz and funk mixed with Latin rhythms. In addition to releasing six critically acclaimed albums, the band is lauded internationally for their explosive, live shows, spanning nearly 60 countries. The band is currently: Julio Briceño (Vocals/Percussions), Jose Luis Pardo (Vocals/Percussions), Jose Rafael Torres (Bass) y Juan Manuel Roura (Drums). The most popular song of Los Amigos are: Mentiras, Viviré para ti, Que rico, Lo que me gusta, Sexy, Ponerte en 4 y Dulce. You can dance with the best songs of Los Amigos Invisibles on Saturday, March 19, 2016 at Rock Fiesta.



NORTEC COLLECTIVE PRESENTS: BOSTICH + FUSSIBLE are an electronic production duo affiliated with the Tijuana, Mexico-based Nortec Collective whose style fuses norteño with electronic music, Nortec was formed in 1999. The great quality of their music has taken the band to be part of Video games soundtracks, movies and tv commercials. In 2014 they launched their most recent album "Motel Baja" and included 11 original tracks, the top songs of the Nortec are: Coyote, Tijuana Sound Machine, Rosarito, I Count the Ways and Blue Pill. Nowadays they are touring the U.S. and Mexico, playing for the big music festivals such as: Vive Latino, SXSW, Pal' Norte, Coordenada and Coachella and now Rock Fiesta. NORTEC will performing their best dance tracks at the Rock Fiesta Double Main Stage on Saturday night, March 19, 2016.



PALENKE SOULTRIBE, a live electronic production collective, are taking electronic music to new heights by deconstructing Afro-Colombian rhythms and blending them with modern beats, catchy bass lines and synthesized arpeggios. This band is energy on steroids, making your feet move to exciting rhythms. Based in Los Angeles, The band: Juan Diego Borda (Bass), Andres Erazo (Keys), Angel Cota (Drummer) and Clodomiro Montes (Percussions). Together they have written their best tracks such as: El Makako, Oh Mama, El Liso, Echale Candela, La Gozadera, Sos Vitamina and Si Cerca Yo Te Tengo. PALENKE SOULTRIBE will perform at Rock Fiesta on Saturday, March 19, 2016.



