Los Angeles Area's Hollywood Piano Recognized as One of the Top 100 Music Stores in the World

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2017 --Hollywood Piano in Burbank & Pasadena, California has been named as a Top 100 Dealer by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), the global association of music products and music retailers. The organization will formally present the award to Hollywood Piano on Friday, July 14 at the Top 100 Dealer Awards event held as part of the 2017 Summer NAMM Show in Nashville, Tennessee.



"At the heart of Hollywood Piano, there is a story of inspiration, dedication and a pursuit to create a more musical world," shared Joe Lamond, NAMM President and CEO. "The Top 100 Dealer award underscores their commitment – to their communities, their staff, and the industry to create a space which welcomes and inspires music makers through their products and services."



Hollywood Piano was selected as a Top 100 Dealer by an independent panel of judges who reviewed many hundreds of submissions. Each submission was numerically rated across categories that included customer service, music advocacy, store design and promotions and were scored in accordance to determine the Top 100 list.



"I am extremely humbled to be honored by our industry association for the 3rd time in five years and even more so when you realize there are only 7 piano dealers in the 2017 Top 100." said Glenn Treibitz, President and CEO, Hollywood Piano. In addition to its honor as a Top 100 Dealer, Hollywood Piano will be in consideration to receive a "Best Of" award in one of seven categories: Customer Service, Emerging Dealer/Rookie of the Year, Store Design, Marketing and Sales Promotion, Online Engagement, Store Turnaround, and one recipient will be honored with the Music Makes a Difference award. The coveted Dealer of the Year award will go to one of the recipients in the aforementioned categories.



To learn more about Hollywood Piano, please visit http://www.hollywoodpiano.com or visit at 323 S. Front St. , Burbank or 2084 E. Foothill Blvd, Pasadena.



To learn more about NAMM and the Top 100 Dealer Awards, please visit https://www.namm.org/summer/2017/top-dealer-awards



About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $17 billion music products industry and promote the pleasures and benefits of making music. NAMM's activities and programs are designed to promote music making to people of all ages. NAMM is comprised of approximately10,300 Member companies located in more than 103 countries.



For more information about NAMM or the proven benefits of making music, interested parties can visit http://www.namm.org, call 800-767-NAMM (6266) or follow the organization on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.



Media Contact:

Glenn Treibitz

818-954-8500

info@hollywoodpiano.com