Los Angeles Business Owner Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Take Her Fitness Center Independent

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2019 --For four years Shauna Robinson has been the proud owner of a Total Woman Gym & Spa franchise in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles. A pioneer at the time, Shauna was the very first franchisee in the corporation's 50-year history when she opened her location in the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza mall.



The parent company was sold, and Shauna wants to start the next chapter in her history by ending her franchising relationship with Total Woman Gym & Spa. That's because the new owners gave her the option of maintaining the business relationship if she agreed to match their rates. Shauna wants to maintain her current member base and welcome thousands of new ones by keeping the gym and spa affordable. She needs flexibility as an owner. Shauna's vision is to keep her gym accessible to women with services and workshops that are very valuable to the community in Crenshaw including Diabetes prevention, financial fitness, and mental health awareness.

By refusing to acquiesce to the company's terms, Shauna's gym is now in limbo; she is no longer listed on the franchisor's website and she cannot do any advertising under the original name of her gym.



Prior to becoming an owner, Shauna sold memberships for the corporate TW. Within four years, she was promoted three times. She was a successful manager of the Northridge and Westlake Village locations. A savvy businesswoman, motivational leader and exceptional communicator, Shauna and her team of NCCA-Accredited trainers, fitness professionals and skilled aestheticians are looking forward to continuing helping Baldwin Hills' residents live healthier and more balanced lives.

Shauna is crowdfunding to raise the funds she needs to rebrand her gym with a new name and a new look. Funds will be used for location improvements, a comprehensive marketing campaign, new printed materials and a grand re-opening party celebrating the rebirth.

There is a wide array of perks at every price level from apparel to skin care products and more.

The Fem Gym & Spa Crowdfunding Campaign - http://bit.ly/2AKIxo8

The Corporate Website - https://www.totalwomanbaldwinhills.com/