Los Angeles Compounding Pharmacy Now Offering Free Delivery of Medications to Patients

Encino, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2016 --ABC Compounding, the premier Los Angeles compounding pharmacy has recently announced that it has begun offering free medication delivery to its patients. ABC Compounding pharmacy is situated in the heart of Los Angeles. They are a compounding pharmacy dedicated to offering premier compounding medications to residents of the greater Los Angeles community.



The Los Angeles compounding pharmacy is currently providing a unique brand of services customizing pharmaceutical treatments for clients who are situated in the greater Los Angeles area. Their highly accredited, exceptionally talented team of pharmacy technicians has all necessary certifications to systematically combine formulations of medications determined by the individual needs of the client.



Although compounding is a relatively new practice, pharmaceutical compounding is actually derivative of ancient practices of combining items with healing properties into optimal amalgams. The integrated effect of combining various medications has the distinct ability to help alleviate sicknesses while mitigating potential debilitating side effects typically associated with common prescription medications. Thus, these novel compounded medications has been shown to increase recovery times while holding for unwanted side effects, including, but not limited to potential allergic reactions and substance addiction.



The Los Angeles compounding pharmacy is highly concerned for the well being of its patients. They strive to help all clients in the most efficacious way and have made customer satisfaction as their primary concern. They have found that their clients are often unsatisfied with normal medications because of their lack of specific functions. As such, the Los Angeles compounding pharmacy has made it their mission to synthesize the optimal balance of medications for their clients, using the most cutting edge techniques available.



For more information about what ABC compounding can do for all of your prescription needs, please visit our website or call us at 818-783-0422.