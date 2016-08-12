Los Angeles Compounding Pharmacy Offers Superior Services for Patients

Encino, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2016 --Los Angeles compounding pharmacy, ABC Compounding Pharmacy, is a full-service pharmacy that specializes in regular and compounded prescriptions. As a family-owned institution, they are able to provide a personalized experience for their patients that is unparalleled by big name pharmacies like CVS, Rite-Aid and Walgreens. Ellie Behrooznia, PharmD and Erick Khaimoff, PharmD lead the team at ABC Compounding Pharmacy. Together they have over 25 years of experience in the industry.



In order to provide an excellent experience for all of their customers, the pharmacy hires only the most qualified and experienced pharmacists and technicians. The employees of this Los Angeles compounding pharmacy have dedicated their careers to providing the best service possible to all of their patients. This qualified team is able to provide their customers with customized medications. This creates an alternative way to ingest medications for those that are unable to take their prescriptions by traditional means.



The Los Angeles compounding pharmacy uses their compounding services so that patients and prescribing doctors can modify their dosage and form in which a prescription is ingested. These compounded prescriptions can greatly aid in the treatment and healing of a variety of ailments and conditions. Using only the latest pharmacology technological advances; ABC Compounding Pharmacy can treat hormone replacement for men and women. They also provide topical scar and bleaching creams to be applied on the skin.



About ABC Compounding Pharmacy

ABC Compounding Pharmacy is a trusted Los Angeles compounding pharmacy that proudly offers their services to the greater Los Angeles area and its surrounding communities. They offer both regular and compounded prescriptions and reasonable prices. They are centrally located at 6311 Ventura Blvd., San Fernando Valley, CA 91436.



For more information about this pharmacy and the services they provide, visit their website abccompoundingpharmacy.com or call 818-783-0422.