Los Angeles Dentist Dr. Michael Montgomery Receives Prestigious Master in the Academy of General Dentistry Certification

Playa Del Rey, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2016 --Dr. Michael Montgomery, a Los Angeles dentist located in Playa Del Rey is helping patients receive the latest and most advanced general and cosmetic treatments for their smiles through hands-on continued education and comprehensive mini-residencies which has also paved the way for his Master in the Academy of General Dentistry accreditation. Dr. Montgomery's Mastership Award with the Academy of General Dentistry is the highest honor available in the organization and is one of the most respected designations in the profession. Only a small percentage of dentists in the country have achieved this award due to its high-intensity level of commitment.



The Academy of General Dentistry was founded in 1952 and is the world's second largest dental association. It offers both a Fellowship and Mastership award for dentists who complete continuing education credits and pass comprehensive examinations. Dentists who attain a Mastership must first be Fellows, which requires a minimum of 500 completed continuing education credits, a 400-question exam, and three years of continued membership. Masters must earn an additional 600 hours of approved continuing education credits, totaling 1,100 hours of continuing education over 16 different disciplines in dentistry, including cosmetics, periodontics, orthodontics, dental implants, etc.



Attaining a Mastership in the Academy of General Dentistry is a lifelong pursuit for many dentists and is achieved by only those who are extremely dedicated to remaining current with advances in the profession and providing their patients with the absolute highest level of care at their practice. Dr. Montgomery portrays his devotion to knowledge by pursuing 50-100 hours of continued education annually despite California's requirements of 50 hours every 2 years.



At his Playa Del Rey dental practice, Dr. Montgomery and his staff provide comprehensive services including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, implant dentistry, periodontal treatment, oral surgery, as well as treatments for sleep apnea and TMJ disorder. He and his staff are committed to restoring and enhancing the natural beauty of each patient's smiles using state-of-the-art procedures.



In addition to providing advanced care, Dr. Montgomery and his staff are known for providing patients with a level of service and comfort that is the best in the industry. Dr. Montgomery has been recognized for this publicly and was also the winner of the 2011 Top Doctor and Dentist in Los Angeles Award as well as a 2016 "Super Dentist" by the Los Angeles Magazine.



About Dr. Michael Montgomery

Dr. Montgomery completed his formal dental training at UCLA. Throughout his decades in practice, he has completed numerous continuing education courses from programs such as USC, University of Pacific, and Loma Linda University. Dr. Montgomery is a member of several prestigious professional organizations, including the WLADS, ADA, American Academy of Implant Dentistry, the California Dental Association, and others.



To learn more about Dr. Michael Montgomery and the services he offers patients in the Los Angeles area at his Playa Del Rey office, please visit www.gr8smiles4life.com.