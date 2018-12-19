Los Angeles Entertainment Insurance Agency Educates on Drone Technology

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2018 --MFE Insurance, a Los Angeles entertainment insurance agency, recently released a blog educating readers on the latest in drone technology. The drone insurance provider makes sure to keep track of the latest developments in drone tech to ensure that it can effectively cover a range of drone products.



The drone industry is expanding rapidly, with new developments occurring on a regular basis. Drones are becoming smaller, lighter, and sometimes less expensive. Many experts believe that drones enabled with artificial intelligence will soon be a reality, allowing for the drones to operate on their own, without a human controller. Commercial drones, which can be used to inspect property damage, monitor crops, and deliver products are all on the rise, as well, with more industries realizing the many benefits they can see from using drones. Some, such as he DJI Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom, are equipped with high-definition cameras and longer flight times to allow for improved usage.



Many of these new drone technologies represent a serious investment, and it's smart to protect that investment with drone insurance. Insurance allows owners and operators of drones to cover repairs, the cost of a new drone, and legal fees when necessary after a drone-related accident. Aviation liability insurance helps protect against claims of bodily injury and property damage, while hull coverage insurance covers financial damages resulting from physical damage to a drone. Drone operators may also find personal and advertising liability insurance, which helps deal with libel, slander, defamation, and invasion of privacy issues, to be a useful insurance product. Finally, medical payments insurance helps pay for any injuries resulting from drone use.



To receive more information about drone insurance and apply for your own drone insurance policy, contact MFE Insurance. The company has years of experience in helping owners and operators of commercial drones get the coverage they need to work safely and securely. MFE Insurance is based in Los Angeles but can cover drone operators across the country and in a range of industries. For more information, contact the agency at 213-266-7990 or online at https://www.mfeinsurance.com/.