Los Angeles Helicopter Tour Company Announces New Private Romantic Tours

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2018 --The most private and romantic way to experience the Los Angeles sunset means flying over famous landmarks with your loved one by your side. Adventure Helicopter Tours has added a unique romantic adventure, the Sunset Romance tour, for couples looking to explore the beauty that is LA coupled with the gift of flight.



Already with over 8 different touring packages for Los Angeles helicopter tours, the Romance Sunset Tour was designed for couples looking for a one-of-a-kind experience, flying over and seeing famous landmarks like the Santa Monica beach & pier, Century City, the Pacific Palisades and more. For the celebrity obsessed, the tour provides an aerial view of the homes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Scarlett Johansson, Sylvester Stallone and others.



"There really is no better way to experience Los Angeles then with a helicopter tour," explains Avis. "We built the Sunset Romance package for couples looking to do something completely different then a typical date night, where they can fly along the LA skyline as the sun sets, enjoying a glass of champagne, making it a night they will never forget."



With 30 minutes of total flight time, the Romance Sunset package costs $210 per person. For anyone in search of other adventures, other touring packages include the Hollywood Sign tour, Beach - Heli Surfing tour, Twilight tour, the Extreme Adventure tour and other amazing flying experiences.



For more information on the Sunset Romance tour, visit http://www.adventurehelicoptertours.com/la_tour_6.php.



About Adventure Helicopter Tours

Adventure Helicopter Tours has provided an unparalleled helicopter experience nationwide for years. We are a full service helicopter company specializing in tours, aerial photography, video and cinematography, as well as professional helicopter training. We are headquartered in Los Angeles CA, out of Whiteman Airport. We have satellite locations in Las Vegas, out of the Stars and Stripes Heliplex located just minutes from the strip, Orange County, CA, out of Fullerton Airport and Branson, MO. We are rapidly expanding into additional exciting tourist destinations.