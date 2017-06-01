Inglewood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2017 --The popular LAX Firing range has gained a reputation for being one of the best Los Angeles shooting ranges around after over 20 years of service. The Los Angeles shooting range prides itself on going above and beyond what is expected of firing ranges, especially in California.



To become one of the best Los Angeles shooting ranges, LAX has a wide range of services, classes, gun rentals, services, and a fully stocked pro shop in addition to the 14-lane, 25-yard shooting lanes. The Los Angeles shooting range boasts some of the best prices; added savings are stacked on top of their already low prices when you purchase a membership.



Renting guns at the Los Angeles shooting range is simple; if you are a beginning shooter they will set you up and teach you about safety before you start. If you are an experienced shooter, this Los Angeles shooting range has a large selection of handguns and rifles for you to try before you commit to buying.



About LAX Firing Range

LAX Firing Range is proud of their reputation as being the best Los Angeles shooting range, and their 22 years of experience and excellent customer service add to it. The Los Angeles shooting range has a staff that is knowledgeable, avid supporters of gun rights and can assist you in any way you need.



Find out why LAX Firing Range is so great at LAXRange.com, or stop in and see for yourself at 927 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood CA, 90301.