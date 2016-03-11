Los Angeles Spine Surgery Now Offered by Premier Spine Surgeon

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2016 --Dr Melamed is a huge proponent of non-invasive spinal surgery. It is his motto that there are many spinal conditions that don't require surgical intervention. The doctor feels that a consultation with his staff is a good preliminary step to take before any decision to have surgery is made. Often, alternatives to surgery can be found that can end up saving the patient untold resources.



According to the Los Angeles spine surgery experts, there are several non-invasive alternatives to spine surgery that can alleviate the tension associated with back problems. For that reason, Dr. Hooman Melamed will custom design each individual treatment plan to fit the needs of his patients. He takes extra precaution to ensure that his treatment plans utilize non-invasive methods, so that his patients can recuperate from the treatment as soon as possible.



The ultimate goal of Los Angeles spine surgery is to have the patient up and running as soon as possible. Dr. Melamed and his staff realize that people have very busy lives and are not always able to commit long durations of time to inactivity. For that reason, the Los Angeles spine surgery team incorporates the most innovative techniques in their spinal treatment.



Dr. Melamed is a leader in the non-invasive spine surgery field. He has an extensive background in the treatment of spinal issues using non-invasive techniques and stays current with the developments in his field. He is an active contributor to the spine surgery discipline and perennially publishes research that has gone on to have a major influence on Los Angeles spine surgery.



About Dr. Hooman Melamed

Dr Melamed is a highly ranked spine surgeon practicing out of the greater Los Angeles area.



For more information about the spine surgeon, please visit his website at SpineSurgeon-LosAngeles.com or call 310-574-0405.