Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2018 --HomeByHome.com, a service that helps home buyers and sellers save money while finding qualified, experienced agents, has today announced the launch of OfferToClose.com. Offer to Close merges technology and talented transaction coordinators to help real estate agents get more of their transactions from offer to close.



In a recent survey of home owners performed by Home By Home and Offer To Close, 281 home owners were asked a series of questions to identify what the most valuable thing their real estate agent helped them with during the transaction. Over 60% of respondents said that managing the contracts, paperwork, and process was the most valuable contribution.



Home By Home's Founder and CEO James Green noted, "We pride ourselves on being able to contribute to the success of qualified, experienced real estate agents and want to continue working with them to get more of their transactions from an accepted offer through to the close of escrow. Similarly, we are working to make the experience simpler for buyers and sellers too. Our company's mission is to make home ownership simpler and more affordable and we believe the launch of Offer To Close helps to further that mission."



Offer To Close is initially only available to agents in Southern California, with plans to expand to the rest of California in the coming months.



About Offer To Close

Based in Los Angeles, California, Offer To Close merges technology and talented transaction coordinators to help real estate agents focus on doing what they do best – helping home buyers and sellers – while getting more transactions from offer to close.



About Home By Home

Home By Home is a service helping home buyers and sellers save money while finding qualified, experienced agents. These same agents receive screened and vetted consumer leads in exchange for commission rebate offers and only pay for a lead if a transaction occurs. The team behind the service was also instrumental in building Christian Mingle, JDate, and PuppySpot.com into well-respected, recognizable brands.



Media Contact:

press@homebyhome.com

855-600-8117

https://www.homebyhome.com

https://www.offertoclose.com

Calabasas, CA 91301