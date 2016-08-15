Los Feliz Speech Therapy Service Delivers Proven Results for Its Patients

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2016 --Los Feliz speech therapy service, LA Speech Therapy Solutions, proudly delivers proven results to all of their patients. This speech therapy provider is composed of a team of specialists that is headed by Cassi Alter, MA-CCC. Alter has over 20 years of experience in the field; she received her Bachelor's of Arts from UC, Berkeley before earning her Master's Degree in Speech Pathology from California State University, Los Angeles. After establishing an impressive career, Alter founded LA Speech Therapy Solutions.



This Los Feliz speech therapy provider specializes in speech and language disorders in children but they proudly serve clients of all ages. This team knows that treating voice disorders like hoarse or breathy speech requires specialized training from a certified speech-language pathologist. Due to their level of training and experience, the speech therapists at LA Speech are able to identify the factors that negatively affect the voice. From there they can establish a personalized treatment plan to develop a healthy vocal quality.



The team at LA Speech is able to effectively treat a variety of speech and language disorders in people of all ages, making them the number one Los Feliz speech therapy service. They know that stuttering can develop into a lifelong impairment that can negatively affect the patient's quality of life. These speech therapists set out to diagnose the problem and treat it as quickly as possible.



About LA Speech Therapy Solutions

LA Speech Therapy Solutions, a Los Feliz speech therapy provider, is a team of speech therapists that have a variety of specialties in the field. They provide proven results for all of their patients in voice therapy, stuttering therapy, speech disorders, language disorders and more. For your convenience, LA Speech is centrally located at 2836 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026.



For more information about the team and the services they provide, visit their website at laspeechtherapysolutions.com or call 323-522-6071.