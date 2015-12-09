Hallandale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2015 --Remaining true to their commitment and dedication to provide better and safer alternatives to losing weight, LoseWeightVeryFast is going to air a truly amazing and life-changing audio hypnotherapy session with the famed Scottsdale, Arizona-hypnotherapist Pattie Freeman.



Freeman, known as the unlocked of the brain's true potential and a dedicated sports fan, will be providing their audience with an in-depth explanation of how hypnotic weight loss can provide a safer and absolutely better alternative to weight loss pills and insensible diets.



The team at LoseWeightVeryFast is very upbeat about sharing Freeman's expertise in unlocking the power of the mind to help anyone who has ever experienced problems losing weight and keeping it at such levels.



The Power of the Mind



Pattie Freeman explains in her interview on NBC, Fox Sports, and the X-Zone that hypnotherapy can work for anyone, regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, age, and socioeconomic status. The key things that Freeman strongly advocates are to have an open mind and to know exactly what you want to change in your life.



The one thing that everyone needs to understand about hypnosis, Freeman adds, is that it is not about brainwashing someone or casting a spell or anything that closely resembles shoving ideas into the minds of other people. According to this ASPH- and NGH- accredited member, hypnotherapy works by improving the person's mindset, enhancing clarity of vision on what he needs to achieve. Thus, using hypnotherapy to lose weight is not only sound advice; it is also something that that can be used in other aspects of life.



Freeman goes on to explain that the human brain is a very powerful organ. It is so strong that one only needs to identify the correct way to unleash its true potential and they can definitely reap its many rewards. Pattie Freeman said that people who begin to believe in themselves will eventually start doing great things, things that were deemed impossible before.



This is something that can really benefit people who want to achieve weight loss. Pattie Freeman adds that when one learns to unleash the true power of the mind, great things will happen – even the elusive weight loss ideals that everyone has been attempting to achieve.



Mind over Matter



LoseWeightVeryFast is indeed privileged to have Pattie Freeman on the site to explain more how mind over matter really works and how it can help anyone achieve their goals and objectives or even realize their dreams.



Freeman believes that hypnotherapy only paves the way for the individual to really realize his dreams. The person knows where to go, but does not know how to get there the safest and most reliable way. Hypnosis unlocks these often forked roads in the mind so that one will be able to achieve anything and everything they can put the mind into.



Pattie Freeman concludes that hypnotherapy works as long as the participant has a very clear idea of what they want to achieve. From weight loss to stress management to quitting smoking and alcoholism and even to gaining better sales, whatever the mind wants to achieve, the body will surely perform. Such is the power of the mind. The site firmly believes that hypnotherapy weight loss will empower users to effectively manage weight issues.



How does mind over matter work?



Hypnosis and Focus on What One Wants to Achieve



Hypnotherapy provides the clarity of direction so everyone who will ever use it is sure to accomplish great things. Take for example New York Mets' Outfielder Eric Young, Jr.



The junior Young has been dubbed as the league's leader in stolen bases in 2014. With a 0.247 batting average and a record 144 stolen bases since he started his career in 2009 for the Rockies, Young, Jr. had to up his game in order to maintain such an impressive performance. Young, Jr. has teamed up with Freeman in order to provide him with the focus and concentration he needs to excel in his game.



Young, Jr. explained that physical training is just one part of getting into the game. What is more important, he says, is the positive mental attitude that is brought into every game. He goes on to elaborate that Freeman had provided him with the correct tools to picture everything he wants to do in his mind. This gives him the drive to achieve what he has set out to attain. And the numbers do speak for themselves. In a recent 3-day game with the Diamondbacks, Young, Jr. scored 6 hits and 2 at bats with 5 runs and 3 stolen bases. This was right before he attended a hypnotherapy session with Pattie Freeman.



If hypnotherapy can provide this to a topnotch athlete, what more to an average individual?



Hypnotherapy Weight Loss



LoseWeightVeryFast is very pleased indeed to host Pattie Freeman in an exclusive hypnotherapy session to further explain how the power of the mind can help our audience to achieve weight loss results that are guaranteed to last a lifetime. Additionally, with Freeman's methods, one will find value in using it in other aspects of their life.



When used in weight loss, hypnotherapy will work its wonders by improving the way one looks at weight issues and what they need to do. While there are many weight loss programs in the market that supposedly guarantee results, they only offer temporary relief from weight issues, primarily because people just do not have the focus to see the results through.



Pattie Freeman will be sharing her experiences with countless individuals who have sought her services to achieve weight loss, fast, safe, and permanently. She will be revealing the secrets to staying fit and never having to worry about gaining a few pounds again. While the idea may seem far-fetched to some, hypnotic weight loss is something that Freeman is particularly fond of. Aside from her well-documented success in helping topnotch athletes always be on top of their game, Freeman's helping hand to those who have problems with weight have also been established and duly-recognized.



Weight loss fans or those who simply want to learn how to unleash the power of their minds to achieve whatever they want can surely benefit when they turn into the site's exclusive hypnotherapy session with the Arizona hypnotist, Pattie Freeman, only at www.loseweightveryfast.com.



