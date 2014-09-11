Loud Rumor Announces New Referral Partner Program

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2014 --Loud Rumor is excited to announce a new referral program designed to help local businesses grow while also rewarding those who’ve helped in their success.



Here’s how it works:



$200 will be given to anyone who refers a lead to Loud Rumor, but only if that lead becomes a customer by enrolling in either of Loud Rumor’s SEO or PPC programs.



Other benefits of the referral partner program include:



-No Costs

-No Sales Quota

-Sophisticated tracking system

-Payment within one month



Limited Time Bonus



For a limited time only, Loud Rumor is also offering people the chance to earn $500 on every sale instead of the regular $200. In order to receive this mega reward, a referral must close before October 31, 2014. Once November 1, 2014 rolls around, the $500 commission opportunity is gone, so act fast!



To learn more about the referral program, visit loudrumor.com/referral-partner



To sign up to become a referral partner, click here.



About Loud Rumor

Loud Rumor is an SEO and PPC company committed to helping you grow your business.



We believe that growing your business is easier when you have the right tools, and to us, the Internet is the most powerful tool out there. We believe that a little effort in the right place can lead to big changes in the long run.



Loud Rumor

19820 N 7th St #110

Phoenix, AZ 85024

480-567-9794

http://loudrumor.com/