Loud Rumor Announces Upcoming Event

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2014 --On Thursday, September 25, 2014, Loud Rumor will be hosting its 15th Quarterly Event at Degree 270 on the 14th floor of Talking Stick Resort. Local businessmen and women are invited to put on their party shoes, mingle with other entrepreneurs from around the Valley, and enjoy an evening of spirited banter.



Like past events, the event on September 25 will feature 10 local businesses. Exhibitors will get a chance to showcase their businesses in front of an audience of 200 to 400 people, all the while networking with non-competitive companies.



In case that’s not enough, here are 5 additional reasons to attend:



-Meet some amazing people.

-Support a great cause (half of all proceeds go to a local charity)

-Win some phenomenal prizes!

-Music and Massages

-Full Bar



This must-attend networking event only happens once a quarter, so don’t miss out!



For more information about Loud Rumor’s Quarterly Event or to reserve an exhibitor booth, please call 480-567-9794 ext. 701 or visit LoudRumorEvent.com



About Loud Rumor

Loud Rumor is an SEO and PPC company committed to helping you grow your business.



We believe that growing your business is easier when you have the right tools, and to us, the internet is the most powerful tool out there. We believe that a little effort in the right place can lead to big changes in the long run.



Loud Rumor

19820 N 7th St #110

Phoenix, AZ 85024

480-567-9794 ext. 701

marjon@loudrumor.com

http://loudrumor.com/