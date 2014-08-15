Loud Rumor Holds Another Successful Training Course

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2014 --Loud Rumor is all about education, both for themselves, their clients, and local businesses in general. While books, podcasts, and webinars are all great sources of information, there’s nothing quite as nice as learning directly from an industry expert….just ask the dozens of small business leaders who took Loud Rumor’s Google Adwords training in Phoenix earlier this month, taught by Loud Rumor’s very own Mike Arce and Daniel Henderson!



Business owners of industries, both large and small, gathered at the Loud Rumor headquarters to learn the ins-and-outs of Adwords and how it can impact their overall marketing efforts. Held in conjunction with the Better Business Bureau of Arizona, this seminar covered the basics of Google’s Pay-Per-Click management platform, otherwise known as Adwords.



Topics discussed included:

-Keyword Selection

-Search Network Vs. Display Search Network

-Negative Keywords

-A/B Testing on Text Ads

...and more!



To learn more about Loud Rumor’s other training courses, please click here or call (480) 567-9794.