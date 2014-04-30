Loud Rumor Quarterly Networking Set for June 2014

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2014 --Loud Rumor announces their next business networking event on June 12. This quarterly event will take place at the Degree 270 Lounge inside of Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, AZ.



Like past events, the event on March 13th featured local businesses from around the valley. In total, there were 12 exhibitors at the event, all of whom generously donated prizes for the raffle drawing with each prize valued at $50 or higher. One lucky winner even walked away with the grand prize: a brand new 40-inch flat screen TV. Half of all proceeds from ticket sales went to support Singleton Moms, a Phoenix based non-profit dedicated to helping single parents who are battling cancer.



Loud Rumor also took the opportunity during the night to honor three of its clients who were named “Business of the Month” by the company. Recognized for their growth and commitment to expanding their business, this year’s list of honored businesses included Salon Faith, The Home Hunter and Clean Pro AZ.



First held on February 24, 2011 to build awareness about the company and then every quarter thereafter, Loud Rumor’s signature events are known for building better business relationships and having fun while doing so, a reputation the company proudly owns.



If you’re one of the unlucky few who missed out on last week’s event, Loud Rumor will be hosting another event in June, and it’s sure to be just as entertaining.



For more information about the next event or questions about Loud Rumor, please contact Mike Arce at (480) 331-2723 or visit LoudRumor.com