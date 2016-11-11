Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2016 --Each state enforces and sets its own regulations when it comes to auto dealerships and their bonding requirements, making it confusing for business owners to keep track of the essential information. That's why it's important to stay ahead of the game, which means making renewals before it's too late and there are added hassles, fines, or other complications.



For Louisiana auto dealer bonds, the expiration date is set for the end of the calendar year, on December 31st. With one year bond periods, Louisiana motor vehicle dealer bonds need to be renewed each and every year.



"We strive to remind our existing clients as early as possible about their pending expirations and the renewal period," said John Rothschild, owner of ACI Insurance Services. "This helps their business function as smoothly as possible. And for prospective new clients, showing our commitment to helping them stay in good standing helps to demonstrate our customer support and attention to detail."



If a dealership has either grown or cut back, based on sales figures, bonds in different amounts may be required. Louisiana dealerships who sold less than 120 vehicles in the previous 12 months only need a bond for $20,000, whereas dealerships who have now sold more than 120 vehicles in the previous 12 months must have a bond for $35,000.



Different states have assorted deadlines and time periods for their dealer bond renewals. Also of note is that one form of Florida motor vehicle dealer bonds, the franchise dealer or VF bond, expires on December 31st as well.



ACI provides auto dealer bonds for a growing number of states. In addition to Louisiana and Florida, they also offer Georgia auto dealer bonds, and are now working with dealerships in Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, and West Virginia.



Visit ACI online at USACommercialInsurance.com for more information on upcoming renewals, other deadlines, and additional requirements and details on Louisiana dealer bonds and other forms of business insurance. Visitors may also either request a free commercial insurance quote online, or call 844-467-4878 to speak with a representative.



