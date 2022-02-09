Louisiana Personal Injury Firm, the Lambert Firm, Proudly Announces Its New Firm Name – Lambert Zainey Smith & Soso

New Orleans, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2022 --The Lambert Firm is proud to announce its new firm name — Lambert Zainey Smith & Soso — acknowledging the ongoing contributions of firm partners Chris Zainey, Jacki Smith, & Jeremy Soso and memorializing the bright future of this highly regarded firm for many years to come.



The New Orleans-based law firm represents accident victims in a wide range of personal injury claims, including maritime injuries and aviation accidents, as well as handling mass torts and environmental claims, among other areas of the Firm's unique and distinguished practice.



Meet the Attorneys of Lambert Zainey Smith & Soso



Hugh "Skip" Lambert founded The Lambert Firm in 1977 and specializes in maritime, products liability, toxic tort, environmental, class action, whistleblower and multi-district litigation. Over the past 40 years, he has forged a reputation of skill, candor and resiliency as a representative of individuals in the maritime and oil & gas world.



Jay Christopher "Chris" Zainey, Jr. is well known throughout Louisiana for being a tireless protector of his clients and the community at large. Chris focuses his legal practice on maritime law / Jones act cases, wrongful death cases, catastrophic personal injury cases, complex tort litigation, governmental representation and business disputes.



Jacki Smith joined The Lambert Firm in 2013 after receiving her Juris Doctorate from Loyola University New Orleans School of Law. She practices in the areas of maritime litigation / Jones Act cases, maintenance and cure issues, vessel collisions, wrongful death, general personal injury, and LHWCA matters. A Louisiana native with family ties to the marine/offshore industry, she is a proud advocate for commercial divers and other seamen and longshoremen in maritime personal injury litigation and related issues.



Jeremy Soso joined the firm in 2012 and maintains a diverse litigation practice. He has extensive experience representing individuals and corporations in cases involving personal injury and insurance coverage. He also assists clients in criminal proceedings and family law matters, as well as representing and advising small businesses.



"I am immensely proud of our firm and the outstanding legal services our team provides to our clients," said Hugh Lambert, founding partner of Lambert Zainey Smith & Soso. I am excited to announce our firm's new name, which emphasizes our approach to handling cases. We are a strong team of attorneys who are dedicated to achieving collaboratively the best possible outcome for all our clients. Our clients and colleagues can count on the uninterrupted dedication and top-quality representation by all our partners, associates and staff in ongoing and future representation for legal matters in all of the areas of our diverse practice whether, maritime, aviation, mass torts, whistleblower cases, chemical contamination, product liability or personal injuries from any type of vehicle or other cause."



Accompanying the name change will be a new logo and web domain. The new branding represents the strength and collaboration of Lambert Zainey Smith & Soso. "I look forward to continuing the excellent work that we have done together for so many years and delivering the results our clients deserve. The future of the firm is very bright."



Notable Case Results



The attorneys of Lambert Zainey Smith & Soso have more than 75 years of combined experience and have recovered more than $1 billion for clients. Among our notable case results are:



Total damages of over $1.1 billion in value to homeowners in the Chinese drywall case



In the aftermath of several devastating hurricanes in the mid-2000s, suppliers and builders purchased drywall manufactured in China that contained excess sulfur compounds which were then emitted into homes after being installed, corroding electrical wiring, appliances, plumbing and other fixtures.



$125 million settlement against BNI and URS



The False Claims Act lawsuit on behalf of 3 former employees alleged that defendants Bechtel National Inc., Bechtel Corp., URS Corp. and URS Energy and Construction Inc. "made false statements and claims to the Department of Energy (DOE) by charging DOE for deficient nuclear quality materials, services, and testing that was provided at the Waste Treatment Plant (WTP) at DOE's Hanford Site near Richland, Washington."



$330 million settlement for Murphy Oil USA refinery oil spill



An oil storage tank rupture at the Murphy Oil USA refinery in Chalmette, LA following the levee breaches during Hurricane Katrina. Hugh Lambert was appointed to the Plaintiffs Steering Committee to represent the interests of all those affected by the oil contamination.



Multi-million-dollar settlement in Arco cryogenic platform explosion



The ARCO and Southern Natural Gas pipeline cryogenic platform exploded on March 19, 1989, in the Gulf of Mexico as a result of an improper cold cut of the Southern Natural Gas pipeline. The firm resolved this complex litigation in approximately 12 months.



