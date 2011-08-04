CashAdvance.com Launches Louisiana Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2011 --CashAdvance.com has launched its Louisiana Resource section in order to streamline all comprehensive and current information regarding payday lending in Louisiana, all in one easily accessible place for Louisiana consumers. Since laws regarding payday lending can vary between all fifty states, consumers are urged not to follow generic cash advance sites which do not divulge specific state regulations that pertain directly to them. Instead, CashAdvance.com encourages Louisiana consumers to browse the Louisiana Consumer Resource section before initiating a payday loan, so they can ascertain what specific state regulations exist within their state. All reform to Louisiana state regulations regarding the payday loan industry are consistently monitored, so consumers can rest assured that all information on CashAdvance.com is comprehensive and current.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Louisiana Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Louisiana, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Consumers who have questions regarding a potential Louisiana cash advance should look into the specific state regulations located within the Louisiana Consumer Resource section. These include (but are not limited to) maximum finance charges and fees, maximum payday loan terms, and maximum loan amounts, all dictated by state law. CashAdvance.com is not only a valuable resource which provides insight into Louisiana state regulations, but also acts as a liaison between borrowers and credible lenders, so consumers can feel secure knowing that their rights are protected.



In addition, CashAdvance.com acts as a hub to provide valuable information to each consumer, including what to know when preparing to initiate a payday loan. It is imperative that each borrower understands what is expected from them prior to applying for a cash advance. Finally, the Consumer Protection page details the process by which consumers can verify the legitimacy of a payday lender and report possible violations of consumer rights. Find out about a range of consumer rights and protections put into place by contacting local Louisiana consumer protection agencies compiled by CashAdvance.com's seasoned team of industry experts.



CashAdvance.com highly advises its visitors to carefully review, research, and understand the entire process of these short-term loans before applying for an actual loan. Remember, cash advances or payday loans should not be used as long-term financial obligations and should be used only for short-term cash needs.CashAdvance.com highly advises its visitors to carefully review, research, and understand the entire process of these short-term loans before applying for an actual loan. Remember, cash advances or payday loans should not be used as long-term financial obligations and should be used only for short-term cash needs.



CashAdvance.com adheres to industry best practices in its continuing efforts to ensure consumers the most convenient and reliable payday loan experience possible.