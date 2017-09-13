Louisiana's Team of Multicultural Experts to Celebrate Its First Anniversary

Shreveport, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2017 --LA New Product Development Team or LA NPDT has proudly announced that it is celebrating its one-year anniversary in business. The company has been adhering firmly to its core mission throughout this first year and has been playing a key role in facilitating business prosperity through product innovations. With its core values of diversity appreciation, equality, dedication, and integrity, LA NPDT has been delivering its promises and has made a major impact in the industry.



"LA New Product Development Team is a cross-functional organization of talented engineers, designers, and entrepreneurs and we take pride in not only thinking outside of the box but also doing things right at the first time." said the spokesperson of LA NPDT while talking about the company. "We at LA NPDT strongly believe in using collaboration, innovation, entrepreneurship, and risk-taking to achieve consistent and effective results for our clients." He added.



Since moving to its new location on Line Ave (Shreveport, LA) and the ribbon cutting ceremony on September 26, 2016, the company has designed more than 40 products in the last one year and continues to transform more innovative ideas into shape.



In addition, all the team members are the graduates of Louisiana Tech who take pride in providing an opportunity for recent graduates to gain experience in the business environment and work in the collaborative cross-functional team.



Co-Founded by Konstantin Dolgan and Onega Ulanova, the multicultural team of LA NPDT consists of seasoned experts in a product design, development, prototyping, and marketing. In search of an entrepreneurial environment, they co-founded the LA New Product Development Team to combine their love for innovation, brand development and people. The team is therefore known in the industry for helping in making business dreams a reality by providing a complete range of new product development services from product conceptualization and engineering to prototyping and marketing.



For more information, please visit:

https://lanpdt.com/