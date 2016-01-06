Louisville Auto Show to Be Held January 15-17

Louisville, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2016 --The 2016 Louisville Auto Show will be held from Friday, January 15 thru Sunday, January 17, providing visitors of all ages with the opportunity to view, ride in and drive a wide variety of vehicles manufactured by many of the auto industry's top brands.



The Louisville Auto Show will feature more than 60 participating area auto dealers, who will showcase vehicles manufactured by more than 20 different brands. Among this year's attractions will be brand new exotic vehicles, which guests will have the opportunity to view up close. In addition to dealers, other vendors will also be on hand to interact with guests.



A highlight of last year's show was the introduction of the country's largest ride and drive event, which will return to the auto show this year. 2016 model coupes, sedans, SUVs and trucks produced by a number of major automotive brands, including Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Lexus, Mercedes and Nissan, will be available for test drives. In total, more than 80 different vehicles can be driven for free by registered participants.



"For over 50 years, the Louisville Auto Show has provided automotive enthusiasts in the Kentucky and Indiana communities with an unparalleled opportunity to experience the latest advances in vehicle design and utility," said Bob Hook III, Immediate Past GLADA Chairman of the Board. "With a wide range of luxury and sport vehicles as well as economy vehicles on hand, this event truly offers something for everyone."



The ride and drive portion of the show will take place from 12 to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Interested attendees may register for ride and drive up to an hour before the event's conclusion each day.



The event will take place at the Kentucky Exposition Center, a 106,000 square-foot facility located at 937 Phelps Lane in Louisville. Hours are 12 to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Adult tickets are $7 online or $9.50 at the gate, while uniformed or ID-holding military personnel will be admitted for $5. Senior citizens age 55 and older can enjoy a discounted rate of $5 on Friday only, and children age 14 and younger will be admitted free of charge every day.



"The Louisville Auto Show is a fun event for the whole family," said Hook. "It's a great chance to come check out the latest models, explore the offerings of local dealers and mingle with other people who are excited about cars. We expect this year's event to be even better than last year's."



About Louisville Auto Show

First held in 1958, Louisville Auto Show has grown into the area's premier gathering for auto enthusiasts, offering an opportunity for browsing, test driving and purchasing new vehicles. To learn more about the event, please visit http://www.louisvilleautoshow.com.