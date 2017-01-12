Louisville Auto Show to Feature Heisman Trophy

Louisville, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2017 --The Louisville Auto Show will take place at the Kentucky Exposition Center once again in late January, with this year's event featuring a special guest: the 2016 Heisman Trophy.



Members of the news media are invited to attend, report on and get footage of the event starting at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. At that time, attendees will be able to check out the Heisman Trophy, which University of Louisville star quarterback Lamar Jackson won for his exceptional 2016 season. Those who would like to have their photos taken with the trophy may do so for a $5 donation to Kosair Charities, a local nonprofit serving children in need.



There will also be a VIP Preview Party taking place Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m., with proceeds also benefiting Kosair Charities.



"The Louisville Auto Show is a great annual event that will feature some exciting new developments this year," said Kimberlee Huffman, chairman of the Greater Louisville Automobile Dealers Association (GLADA), the organization behind the auto show. "In addition to the Heisman Trophy and VIP Preview Party, we will again host the country's largest ride and drive event, with models from Ford, MINI, Kia, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and more. We are incredibly excited for what's in store at this year's show."



The Louisville Auto Show starts Friday at 3 p.m. and runs through the weekend, ending at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. It will feature a broad range of brand-new cars, trucks and SUVs from more than 60 auto dealers from throughout Kentuckiana. More than 20 automotive brands will be represented at the event.



The auto show is a long-standing tradition in Louisville, tracing its roots back to 1958. Also new to this year's event will be eight classic cars from the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, along with seven exotic models from around the world. Attendees will be able to sit in one of these vehicles for a $5 donation to Kosair Charities. And, during the Ride and Drive event, licensed drivers ages 18 and up will be able to test drive select models.



The Kentucky Exposition Center is located at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville, near the interchange of Interstates 65 and 264. Official event hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Jan. 20, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 21 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 22. Admission for adults is $7 online in advance or $9.50 at the gate, and children under 14 get in free.



To learn more about the 2017 Louisville Auto Show, go to http://www.louisvilleautoshow.com.