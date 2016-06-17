Louisville Orthodontist Dr. Luke Henn Offers Latest Technology to Help Patients Get Straight, Beautiful Smiles Without Traditional Braces

Louisville, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2016 --Dr. Luke Henn, Louisville orthodontist at Henn Orthodontics offers patients some of the most advanced methods for aligning their smiles, providing them with a variety of options to choose from depending on their unique condition, lifestyle, and preferences. Dr. Henn offers the latest forms of orthodontics like self-ligating braces, Invisalign clear aligners, and lingual braces.



Self-ligating are the newest form of technology in the orthodontic field and offer patients several advantages over traditional metal braces of the past. Self-ligating braces, which can be made of stainless steel or ceramic material, are different from traditional metal brackets in their design, no longer requiring elastics or the need for tightening every four to six weeks. The design of each bracket uses a unique spring-loaded door that maintains pressures on the arch wires to gradually shift teeth into alignment rather than relying on manual tightening of the wires through regular office visits. Total treatment time with self-ligating braces is often shorter than traditional braces, and in many cases, tooth extractions to make room for crowded teeth is not necessary.



Invisalign clear aligners are another popular form of advanced orthodontics that gives patients much more lifestyle flexibility and confidence than traditional metal braces. Invisalign treatment is practically invisible, and the soft, clear plastic aligners are barely noticeable at speaking distance when worn. The aligners are completely removable, which allows patients the option to remove them for short periods of time while brushing and flossing, or for special occasions like important photos, presentations, meetings, etc. Invisalign is effective for correcting mild to moderate crowding or spacing, and Dr. Henn can help patients determine if they are good candidates for this method of orthodontic treatment.



Dr. Henn also offers lingual braces, which are a viable option for patients who desire straighter smiles but do not want to negatively alter the aesthetics of their smile during treatment. Lingual braces are placed on the tongue side of the teeth, making them virtually unnoticeable during the course of treatment.



Only in rare instances does Dr. Henn provide traditional metal braces for patients since these advanced forms of orthodontic treatment offer patients many more advantages. He offers consultations for all patients considering orthodontic treatment, and can discuss with them what treatment options will provide the type of results they desire.



About Dr. Luke Henn

Dr. Henn has been a member of the dental profession for more than 15 years. He attended Indiana University School of Dentistry, where he completed his DDS degree, and then served in the US Navy as a dentist for several years. After his service and while in private practice, Dr. Henn completed his Master's degree in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedic specialty training at Indiana University.



For more information about Dr. Luke Henn and the selection of advanced orthodontic options he offers for patients in Louisville seeking straighter smiles, please visit www.hennortho.com.